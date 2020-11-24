Salvation Army seeks volunteers for holiday season

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Salvation Army’s bell ringers are a holiday tradition at shopping centers and malls across the U.S., but the pandemic could sideline the agency’s popular fundraiser.

Elsie Dickerson is a Salvation Army bell ringer. She shared why she chose to volunteer.

“I’m retired and this beats sitting at home twiddling my thumbs so I just wanted to come out here and ring this bell,” said Dickerson.

Dickerson is volunteering up to nine hours a day, several times a week, to help raise money for the Salvation Army – but she can’t do it alone.

The agency needs more volunteers this Christmas season.

“A lot of people should be out here volunteering do this. It’s not going overseas or going out of the country; it’s staying right here in town,” said Dickerson. “This is really a good organization to help out.”

Local Salvation Army offices use the donated money to help fund community projects like feeding the hungry.

The agency in Meridian is grateful businesses are allowing bell ringers at their stores a little earlier this year.

“They know that we’re struggling with all the pandemic and all the extra stress that we have on our finances, we’re grateful for that,” said Lt. Tamara Robb. “The kettles are still low.”

More volunteer bell ringers will mean more donations. There are some concerns the pandemic could keep volunteers at home this season. The salvation army says it has the tools to keep volunteers healthy.

“We have PPE, we have disposable aprons and masks and gloves for them…so everybody will be safe this season,” said Robb.

The need in our community is great this year. Consider donating a buck or two the next time you see a bell ringer and one of those big red kettles outside your favorite store.

To volunteer call, 601-483-6156.

If you don’t have cash while you’re at a kettle, Robb says people can donate through Bump Pay or by scanning a QR code. Donors can also give at Salvationarmy.com.

