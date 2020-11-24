Severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes are possible Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes and damaging winds are possible Wednesday across East Mississippi and West Alabama.

TIMING

Local timing will vary depending on exact location.

Between 10 AM and 1 PM : Storms will impact areas in and near Philadelphia, Louisville, Nanih Waiya, Sandtown, Preston, and Conehatta.

Between 11 AM and 3 PM: Storms will impact areas in and near Meridian, Collinsville, Marion, Lauderdale, Causeyville, DeKalb, Scooba, Newton, Decatur, Little Rock, Chunky, Hickory, Meehan, Enterprise, Stonewall, Quitman, Pachuta, Macon, Livingston, York, Cuba, Emmelle, and Geiger.

Between 1 PM and 5 PM: Storms will impact areas in and near Butler, Lisman, Gilbertown, Toxey, Silas, Wayesboro, Shubuta, Demopolis, Linden, Sweet Water, Dixons Mill, Thomasville, and Coffeeville.

IMPACT

A line of thunderstorms associated with a cold front will track from west to east across Mississippi and Alabama, affecting our area between 10 AM and 5 PM. Isolated severe thunderstorms can form within that line of thunderstorms. Severe thunderstorms are not a guarantee but a possibility. Severe thunderstorms can produce damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph and a couple of tornadoes.

The probability of a tornado occurring within 25 miles of any location in our area is 2%. That seems small, and it is, but it is significant. The historical average probability of a tornado for the date is 0.4%, so Wednesday’s risk is five times bigger than the historical average. Worth mentioning is the fact that the 0.4% historical average for Central Mississippi is by far the highest in the country.

The damaging wind threat is 5%. That’s also very low, but significant when compared to history. The historical average of damaging winds is 0.25%, so Wednesday’s risk is 25 times bigger than historical averages.

PREPAREDNESS

Make sure your NOAA Weather Radio is on alert mode with fresh batteries in case power is out. November and early December is a secondary peak period of tornadoes in Mississippi and Alabama behind the main tornado peak in April and May. Take time before you are under a tornado warning to know where your safe place is if a tornado strikes. Make sure everyone in your home knows, especially if you have visitors in town for Thanksgiving.

Mobile homes are not safe during tornadoes. If you are in a mobile home, seek more substantial shelter and be able to get there quickly - preferably before warnings are issued. In a house with a concrete foundation, move as close to the center of the house as possible on the lowest floor. A small interior room like a bathroom or hall closet is safest. The idea is to put as many walls between you and the tornado as possible. Cover up with couch cushions, pillows, jackets, blankets, or even small mattresses to protect yourself from flying debris.

