Severe thunderstorms, tornadoes could disrupt Wednesday Thanksgiving Travel

Severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes and damaging wind gusts are possible...
Severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes and damaging wind gusts are possible Wednesday.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We told you last week that the weather pattern would favor more rain on our Thanksgiving Week. Now the week is here, and we’re set up for several waves of rain this week.

The next weather maker will arrive on Wednesday, and conditions are growing increasingly favorable for severe thunderstorms.

Severe Thunderstorms Possible Wednesday

The line of storms will track from west to east across our area starting between 10 AM and noon. The storms will exit between 3 PM and 5 PM. The threat is a low-end threat, but if the threat is realized, conditions are favorable for damaging winds and a couple of tornadoes. Brief heavy rainfall is possible, but it likely will not last long enough for flash flooding to be an issue.

Thanksgiving Forecast

The storms will affect Thanksgiving travel, but Thanksgiving Day will offer a break from the storms. Thanksgiving will become sunny. The high temperature will be near 73 degrees. The morning low temperature will be near 56 degrees.

Rain Returns For Black Friday

Black Friday may start dry, but rain will increase after noon and fall through Saturday morning. Still another storm system will arrive late Sunday and bring more rain Sunday afternoon through Monday.

The Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. We will cool from 50s to 40s through 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear, but clouds will begin increasing by sunrise. The low temperature will be near 37 degrees. Tuesday will be chilly to start. Sun will peek through increasing clouds, but we will stay dry. The high temperature will be near 69 degrees.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

