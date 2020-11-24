Severe weather safety tips

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - November is one the most active months for tornadoes in Mississippi and Alabama. When severe weather is possible, it’s important to be prepared no matter how small the threat is.

“We urge everybody to still have a plan and have multiple ways to receive weather information should there be severe weather watches or warnings issued,” said Clarke County EMA director Eddie Ivy.

If a tornado warning is issued for your area, you must get inside the lowest floor of a sturdy structure. Then get in a room away from windows that leaves as many walls between you and the outside world as possible.

“If you can prepare by having basic needs in that safe place like a flashlight, a way to receive weather information, maybe some food and water that you can just kind of have in there, those are all good tips to be prepared and be ready to react to protect yourself and your family,” Ivy said.

Always have multiple ways of receiving weather alerts and do not rely on hearing a tornado siren to alert you to a possible tornado.

“The main thing is to pay attention to what is going on weather-wise in our area, and have a plan for what you and your family is going to do if we end up having something like a tornado or anything that comes in our area,” said Lauderdale County EMA director Odie Barrett,

You can download the free WTOK Weather App and get weather alerts and more directly to your phone.

