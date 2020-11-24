Advertisement

UAB vs. Southern Miss game canceled because of COVID-19

(Courtesy: Southern Miss)
(Courtesy: Southern Miss)(WTOK)
By Pat Peterson
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB’s game vs. Southern Miss, and the last game scheduled at Legion Field, has been cancelled because of COVID-19 within the Southern Miss program.

UAB’s football program is looking to reschedule a game on December 5 because that date was open.

The UAB Department of Athletics will continue to work with Conference USA on the remaining regular season schedule.

UAB vs. Southern Miss was originally scheduled for Friday, Nov. 27.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at J.T. Davis Court.
Meridian police investigate shooting
Health care logo
Health care fraud trial: Meridian doctor acquitted on 7 of 8 counts
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 23, 2020
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 23, 2020
Hospitalizations are on the rise in Mississippi
Miss. hospitals see ‘extraordinary rise’ in COVID patients

Latest News

Bobby Rush, Jimmy "Duck" Holmes and Luther and Cody Dickinson of the North Mississippi Allstars...
From Rock to Blues, several Mississippians nominated for a Grammy
Food Give Away at Ag Center
Lauderdale Co. food giveaway canceled
John Poisso Jr., arrested on drug, gun charges
Lauderdale Co. man arrested on numerous drug, gun charges
The Boys and Girls Club of Meridian held their annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway.
Hundreds of cars show up for Thanksgiving food drive