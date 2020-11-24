UAB vs. Southern Miss game canceled because of COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB’s game vs. Southern Miss, and the last game scheduled at Legion Field, has been cancelled because of COVID-19 within the Southern Miss program.

UAB’s football program is looking to reschedule a game on December 5 because that date was open.

The UAB Department of Athletics will continue to work with Conference USA on the remaining regular season schedule.

UAB vs. Southern Miss was originally scheduled for Friday, Nov. 27.

