From Rock to Blues, several Mississippians nominated for a Grammy

Bobby Rush, Jimmy "Duck" Holmes and Luther and Cody Dickinson of the North Mississippi Allstars are nominated for Grammy awards. (Source: Wikimedia/Jimmy "Duck" Holmes)(Source: Wikimedia/Jimmy "Duck" Holmes)
By Josh Carter
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several Mississippians received Grammy nominations Tuesday morning for their projects in rock and the blues.

Bobby Rush, who has already won twelve Blues Music Awards and has picked up one Grammy award, received his sixth nomination for the album Rawer Than Raw.

At 86, Rush has also been inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame as well as the Mississippi Musicians Hall of Fame and the Rhythm and Blues Music Hall of Fame.

Another Mississippian who garnered a Grammy nomination was Yazoo County native Jimmy “Duck” Holmes for his album Cypress Grove. Holmes is also the owner of Mississippi’s oldest surviving juke joint, the Blue Front Cafe.

Luther and Cody Dickinson of the southern rock band North Mississippi Allstars also received a Grammy nomination for Up and Rolling. The band had previously received a Grammy nomination for their first album, Shake Hands and Shorty which came out in 2000.

The Grammy winners will be announced in January.

