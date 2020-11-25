Meridian police investigate shooting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is currently investigating a shooting

Meridian Police officers and Lauderdale County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a shooting at the Carousel Place Apartments late Tuesday afternoon. When authorities arrived on the scene, they reportedly found a victim that was shot. At this time, we do not know how severely injured the victim is. Law enforcement are currenlty searching for the suspects in the shooting. We will have more information once it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.