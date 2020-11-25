Graveside services for Mr. Ralph Hood will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Pine Grove Cemetery, Bailey with Rev. Charles Goodwin officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Hood, 70, of Meridian, who died Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Anderson Regional Medical Center. Viewing: None.

-- DO TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, WE ARE MANDATED TO IMPLEMENT THE FOLLOWING:

Visitations

1. All visitations are limited to one hour and no more than ten (10) people allowed in the chapel at one time.

2. Temperatures must be taken upon entering the lobby. Temperatures 100 degrees or more will not be allowed to enter.

3. All visitors must wear a mask and are not allowed to touch, hug or kiss the body.

Graveside Services

1. All in attendance must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing (separation of at least 6 feet).

WE APOLOGIZE FOR ANY INCONVENIENCES EXPERIENCED

