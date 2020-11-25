Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! A cold front will be pushing across our area on our Wednesday. This frontal passage will bring a line of showers and storms along with it. An isolated strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out roughly between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Damaging winds up to 60 mph will be the primary threat, but a brief tornado also cannot be ruled out. The threat is low overall, but still stay weather aware as you head throughout your Wednesday.

We’ll see scattered showers tonight with Thursday morning lows in the low-50s. Most of us will stay dry on Thanksgiving, but a few showers cannot be ruled out mainly south of I-20 which is closer to where Wednesday’s cold front will stall out over. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on our Turkey Day with highs around 70 degrees. Not too bad! Rain chances will increase on Friday as a disturbance moves across our area. Thunderstorms are possible, but severe weather is not expected.

Scattered showers will be possible on Saturday as high temperatures drop back into the 60s. A stronger disturbance will push across our area on Sunday and bring with it the chance of some locally heavy rainfall. A small severe storm risk may develop with this system on Sunday, but right now we look to be in the clear from seeing any severe weather. Some of the coldest air we’ve seen so far this fall may usher into our area heading into next week. Monday will be cold and cloudy with highs in the low-50s. Temperatures look to drop into the upper-20s to low-30s by Tuesday morning. We’ll see lots of sunshine on Tuesday, but highs may struggle to even get to 50 in spots!

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.