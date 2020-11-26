Enterprise travels to Taylorsville with South State title on the line

ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s been 13 years since Enterprise High School last competed in the semifinals for football. That will change Friday night when the Bulldogs travel to Taylorsville to take on the defending 2A state champions.

What’s ironic about Friday’s matchup is that the last time Enterprise competed in the semifinals back in 2007 they also faced Taylorsville, falling to the Tartars in a dominant, 49-7 win.

When both teams take the gridiron Friday night, it will be the second time this season both teams have faced off. The Bulldogs’ lost to Taylorsville 33-28 on Oct. 16 off a late fourth quarter touchdown.

Enterprise head coach Kelly Jimmerson said following the defeat, the team gathered at the center of L.J. Davis Field and made a promise to one another.

“We made a promise that we were gonna get back and play them again and we knew it was going to be in the South State Championship,” Jimmerson said. “We pretty much made a guarantee to ourselves that this is what we wanted to do. We wanted to get back and play the best.”

The Bulldogs are coming off a 21-14 win over the Scott Central Rebels in round two of the playoffs. The Rebels won the 2A title back in 2018.

Coach Jimmerson said the Rebels were bigger, stronger and faster than his team, but the fight the Bulldogs put up is why they are still competing in the playoffs.

He is hoping to see that same fight on Friday night.

“Our guys have a whole lot of...guts, some people call it grit. A lot of different words for it,” Jimmerson said. “I think at the end of the day we’re gonna have to stay in the game and the longer we stay in the game, the better shot we’re gonna have.”

While Taylorsville has looked unstoppable this season, offensive lineman Noah Heathcock believes the Bulldog’s front lines and offensive weapons will be able to stop the Tartars this time around.

“I think we match up pretty good. We have an advantage on both sides of the line. I feel like we’ll do great in that aspect against them,” Heathcock said. “Our skill guys are gonna come in clutch and do good for us too.”

Enterprise travels to Taylorsville with a South State Title and trip to the State Championship in Jackson on the line.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.