Free Thanksgiving Meals

YORK, Alabama. (WTOK) - Angie’s Caring Hearts Foundation Inc. & Larkin’s restaurant & Deli partnered together to provide free Thanksgiving dinner for residents today.

The first annual event was partly inspired by the pandemic. Angie’s Caring Hearts Foundation wanted to give back to the community. Especially to those who have suffered from so much this year.

Brenda Larkin, President of the foundation says this event is something special. “We always give out Christmas certificate for food. But this year we’re going to do the Christmas certificates along with the Thanksgiving meal.”

More than 350 people registered, and 30 people called in to pick up Thanksgiving dinner.

Larkin says the community and various organizations really pitched in to make the event possible with donations.

