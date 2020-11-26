Heavy rain increases for Black Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The rain took a break for our Thanksgiving as we were between two storm systems. Our brief break from the rain ends Friday.

Our Next Weather Maker Brings Black Friday Rain

Low pressure developing and intensifying over Texas will throw moisture our way. If you’re heading out to any of the Black Friday sales, be sure to take the rain gear. Rain can fall heavily at times. Through the morning, the rain comes in the form of spotty light showers. Between noon and 3 PM, heavy rain will increase and become more widespread. Storms can also be gusty at times. There’s no threat overall for severe weather, but a stray damaging wind gust can’t be ruled out well south of I-20.

The Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly clear. We will cool from 60s to 50s through 10 PM. Clouds will increase overnight, and some spotty light showers are possible by morning. Our low temperature will be near 50 degrees. Friday will be cloudy with morning showers and increasingly heavy rain becoming widespread after noon. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Looking Ahead

That storm system will leave us in another short-lived break for Saturday. Another round of widespread heavy rain is likely on Sunday. After Sunday’s rain, we will get a more prolonged break.

The break that follow’s Sunday’s rain will be cold. High temperatures on Monday and Tuesday may not reach 50 degrees, then it’s slow warming on Wednesday and Thursday. Lows will drop hard into the mid-20s on Tuesday morning and again on Wednesday morning. Our first hard freeze of the season is possible. Another rain maker will arrive Wednesday night, and rain will fall through Thursday morning. The lower atmosphere will warm as the rain approaches, so this is likely to be cold rain and not snow.

