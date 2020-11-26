Advertisement

Restaurants open for Thanksgiving

By Janae' Hancock
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 3:50 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Local restaurants are providing residents and travelers a place to call home this Thanksgiving.

Checker Board and Magnolia restaurant are among many that are taking walk-in’s and reservations for the holiday. The owners say they expect a big crowd as the day continues.

Checker Board has been open every Thanksgiving for the last thirteen years. Magnolia restaurant also continued the 20-year tradition of serving the community today.

Checker Board owner, Robert Frazier says this year is no different for him. He looks forward to seeing new and old customers come in to dine. “It’s always rewarding. We have a lot of people that eat with us. Three and four and five times a week,” Frazier said.

“Of course, we are on the interstate, so we’ve got to serve as the interstate business.” Owner of Magnolia’s Restaurant, Ted Burton said, “But we have a tremendous amount of local business that we do here. Year in and year out.”

Both restaurants will run by their normal hours today. Checker Board will only have a controlled buffet with servers.

