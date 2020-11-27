Local family celebrates Thanksgiving virtually

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Thanksgiving Day is usually spent with loved ones around the dinner table, but the ongoing pandemic is causing a shift in tradition for Roe Cary’s family.

“Because of the pandemic, we really wanted to stay safe and wanted to keep my family safe. I have a grandmother with a health condition,” said Cary.

So instead of loading the cars with food and hitting the highway, the family charged their devices and logged on to the celebration.

“I had to do something for us to be together. We’re not physically together but we’re together virtually and that’s better than nothing at all,” said Roe’s mother Arjeanetta Cary.

The family is spread out in Mississippi, Tennessee and Florida. They admit it’s hard not being able to see each other physically.

“It’s difficult because you know, Thanksgiving is supposed to be with family,” said Rayven Cary.

Nekeeya Cary usually drives from Florida to see her loved ones and said celebrating through a video chat is different.

“Not so much exciting because we’re not together,” said Nekeeya. “It’s different, it will be one to remember.”

It’s a holiday like no other, but the family said they’ll be able to say they didn’t let anything stop them from coming together - years later as they reflect on this year’s Thanksgiving celebration.

