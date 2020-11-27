Man dies after being hit by a car

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Meridian woman is accused of killing a man with her car after an argument Wednesday night on 33rd avenue between 19th and 20th street.

Newscenter 11 talked with the victim’s family about this tragedy.

The Meridian Police Department said a couple was involved in a domestic dispute that led to the death of Johnny Rush.

“That dispute lead to the suspect using a vehicle to hit the victim. The victim succumbed to his injuries, and the suspect sustained injuries because she had a wreck after hitting the victim, wrapping the car around a telephone pole. She was then treated at a local hospital, stabilized, and then flown to Jackson,” said Meridian Detective Rochester Anderson.

MPD said the suspect is currently in critical condition, and she will remain in a hospital in Jackson.

Meridian Detective Rochester Anderson explains how Mr. Rush came to his fatal injuries.

“Mr. Johnny Rush was hit in the front by the vehicle. He was not run over but propelled forward. That’s how he came to his injuries. There’s misinformation about he was decapitated. He was not decapitated. All of his parts were there when we got to the scene,” said Anderson.

That scene caused tears of sorrow and loss from the eyes of Johnny’s family.

“He was a loving brother. There was nothing in this world that he wouldn’t do for any of us. We grew up close and we had a strong bond. He had a heart full of gold. Anyone that knows John knows that he wouldn’t harm or take a life,” victim’s sister Lacasha Rush.

But the family never thought Johnny’s life would be taken.

“This is a tragedy to our family, especially to our mother. It’s been hard to deal with. She has not been to sleep since it happened,” said Rush.

The family said the only thing they want is justice for Johnny, who was a well-loved brother and son.

