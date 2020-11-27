Shoppers flock to Uptown Meridian for Black Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Shoppers are hitting the stores to catch those Black Friday sales, and some say they’re surprised at the amount of people who are coming out.

Uptown Meridian, formerly known as Bonita Lakes Mall, had a large crowd this morning. Shoppers browsed through various stores during one of the mall’s busiest days of the year.

One shopper says she shops on Black Friday every year and notices a slight decrease in shoppers.

“I remember last year it was so packed. Everyone was rushing and going through stores and this year it’s like very chill,” said Beashi Feraw.

Marketing director Debby Delshad said she is pleased with today’s turnout at the mall, especially since holiday shopping is a bit different this year.

“Of course, this year just about everybody rolled out their Black Friday specials the beginning of November. They were good for a whole month instead of one day, it’s a different world now,” said Delshad.

The mall closes tonight at 9 pm.

