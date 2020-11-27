Advertisement

Three dead, three injured in 18-wheeler accident

Emergency crews work to remove car from under the 18-wheeler.
Emergency crews work to remove car from under the 18-wheeler.(Staff)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler has confirmed that three people have died and three people have been transported to local hospitals in an accident involving an 18-wheeler and a car.

The accident occurred on I-59/20 at mile marker 167 within the median earlier this afternoon.

The accident is still under investigation, and we will have more information as it becomes available to us.

