Three dead, three injured in 18-wheeler accident

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler has confirmed that three people have died and three people have been transported to local hospitals in an accident involving an 18-wheeler and a car.

The accident occurred on I-59/20 at mile marker 167 within the median earlier this afternoon.

The accident is still under investigation, and we will have more information as it becomes available to us.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.