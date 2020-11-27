Advertisement

WTOK gets help in kick starting annual Toython campaign

Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 8:43 AM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

WTOK’s annual Toython begins Monday and our friends from Magnolia Beverage gave us a great kick start for our annual campaign. They dropped by our downtown studios to donate a literal truckload of toys that will go to less fortunate children in our region this Christmas.

We are hoping that you will do the same because the need will be even greater this holiday season as a lot of families are dealing with difficult times due to COVID-19.

”This year has been a difficult year for a lot of people with the restrictions placed because of COVID,” said Michael Davis, President of Magnolia Beverage Company. “A lot of people are out of work or have limited work. We felt that we could do our part to help a lot of families out by donating by donating Christmas presents. All different ages and all different groups to try and do our part and help out in the community.”

WTOK’s Toython will look a little different this year. Beginning Monday, November 30th, we are asking you to bring new, unwrapped toys to the front doors of the station during regular business ours for contact-less drop-off. We want to fill our studio with toys to brighten up Christmas for a lot of kids and we hope you can help make that happen. WTOK is located at 815 23rd Avenue in downtown Meridian.

