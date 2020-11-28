East Mississippi and west Alabama will see rain most of the day tomorrow.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We have remained dry most of the day today, with a few scattered showers, but widespread rain is in the forecast for tomorrow. Rain will be creeping in as early as 6 Am tomorrow and continue moving through east Mississippi and west Alabama for the rest of the day. Through the mid-morning almost everyone could be seeing rain, and by the afternoon the showers will cover the area. The rain will slowly move through and exit by early Monday morning around 2 AM.

The rain jacket is necessary tomorrow with showers and temperatures in the lower 50′s starting as early as 6 AM. By the afternoon we will only warm into the upper 50′s and stay that way by dinner time. The rain will only be around tomorrow, as we see a dry spell move in by Monday, but this will only last until; Wednesday because more rain is in the forecast for Thursday. We could see anywhere from half an inch to an inch of rain for the next five days.

This week will not only be rainy, but also getting much colder. Temperatures will be in the lower 40′s for Monday morning, but by Tuesday morning we will be in the upper 20′s and our first widespread frost of the season will occur. We will warm into the lower 50′s by Tuesday evening and we will be dry, but we will be back to freezing temperatures by Wednesday morning. We will warm up in the afternoon to the upper 50′s but this week will be much colder.

Now that Thanksgiving has ended it’s time to play Christmas music, and our temperatures are feeling more like Christmas too with lows in the mid 20′s and highs in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s for most of the week. Even though this seems extreme, this is pretty normal for this time of year, the lows are just a bit chillier than usual.

Our rain chances are the highest tomorrow, and we will stay dry Monday through Wednesday. By Thursday more rain moves through, and even though the showers will be more scattered it will be spread out over a span of three day since the rain could potentially last until next Saturday.

