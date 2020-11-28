Locals share their Black Friday experience

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The holiday shopping season started off with a bang as Black Friday reeled in crowds of people Friday.

The shopping centers on Frontage Road had several customers waiting in line to grab that special deal.

Shoppers shuffled from store to store in the Uptown Meridian Mall, many carrying bags from retail giants.

We spoke with shoppers about their Black Friday experience.

“We were at BestBuy and we stood in line for 10 minutes but were able to get in the store to purchase what we went for,” said shopper Charlotte Kimbrough.

“I love a good Black Friday sale but this year I was lazy. I went online to do all my shopping,” said shopper Lori Guin.

Black Friday sale will continue this weekend for some stores Leading up to Cyber Monday

