LSU to host Bama Dec. 5; Ole Miss game to be rescheduled

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU and Alabama game that was originally scheduled for Nov. 14, but was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Tigers football program will be played on December 5 the Southeastern Conference announced on Friday, Nov. 27.

The SEC announced a revised schedule for football games to be played on December 5 as a result of game postponements during the 2020 season due to the impact of COVID-19.

The rescheduling of games allows for the opportunity for all 14 SEC teams to each play ten games in the 2020 season. The revised schedule is contingent on the absence of additional postponements prior to December 5.

The schedule for December 5 includes two games rescheduled from earlier in the season, Alabama at LSU and Arkansas at Missouri, and moves three games originally scheduled for December 5 to a date to be determined.

The Alabama at Arkansas, Ole Miss at LSU and Missouri at Mississippi State games, originally scheduled for December 5, will be rescheduled.

Revised schedule of SEC Football Games for December 5:

Alabama at LSU (rescheduled from Nov. 14)

Arkansas at Missouri (rescheduled from Nov. 28)

Florida at Tennessee

South Carolina at Kentucky

Texas A&M at Auburn

Vanderbilt at Georgia

Because CBS had rights to the originally scheduled Alabama at LSU game on November 14, the rescheduled game on December 5 will be televised by CBS at 7 p.m. as part of a CBS doubleheader.

The following games were originally scheduled for December 5 and will now be rescheduled:

Alabama at Arkansas

Ole Miss at LSU

Missouri at Mississippi State

The news was first reported by Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel and Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. The plan could move Bama and Arkansas to Dec. 12 and the Ole Miss and LSU game to Dec. 19.

