More rain falls on Sunday, then extreme cold arrives

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A rainy Friday was the first of two big rain makers for our extended holiday weekend.

The Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be cloudy with occasional light showers. The low temperature by morning will be near 55 degrees. Saturday will be cloudy, but we will get a break from the rain. The high temperature will be near 64 degrees.

More Rain Arrives Sunday

The second of our two big rain makers for our holiday weekend will arrive on Sunday. Rain will increase between 6 AM and noon Sunday and fall throughout the afternoon. It will begin diminishing Sunday evening and fade to an end overnight through early Monday morning. Rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible. That doesn’t mean everyone will get 2 inches of rain.

Extreme Cold Arrives Monday

After Sunday’s rain, some deep cold air will flow from Canada to Mississippi and Alabama. It’s time to dig out the electric blankets and the heavy coats before that cold air arrives on Monday. Highs on Monday and Tuesday afternoons will be near 50 degrees, but morning temperatures will be in the mid-20s.

After a mild weekend, very cold air will arrive on Monday. (WTOK)

Slow warming from Wednesday to Thursday will step us to our next rain maker on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.