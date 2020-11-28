Shopping local on Small Business Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Small Business Saturday kicked off, and there are plenty around that could use some support this holiday season.

Many people shopped at big-box retailers for Black Friday. Now, they are spending their money at mom and pop shops to support small businesses.

“We have 20% off storewide yesterday and today. You have to be doing something this time of year to get folks engaged and getting them to your stores,” said Harry Mayer Clothiers.

Many small businesses are doing just that.

“We wanted to do things bigger and better. Everything in our store is 30% off. Excluding doorbusters that will be online and in the store. This will last until Monday,” said Holly Brand, the co-owner of Brand New You Boutique.

Small business Saturday was created to encourage people to shop small.

“Every dollar that you spend at a small business, 68 cents of that stays in the local economy. It’s very important to shop local and support your small businesses. We’re are grateful to be part of a community that does that for us,” said Brand.

“It’s a barometer to kick off our season. In retail, the last two months of the year are the most important. This is a great gauge for who we will get started. This has been a really good kick-off. We’re grateful,” said Mayer.

If you’re still looking for something to get that special lady in your life this year, the co-owners of the Brand New You have some information that may help.

“Colored leather is hot for this season. Our puff sleeves and one-shoulder cutout tops. We specialize in dressing mothers and daughters of all ages and sizes,” said Brand.

“We are part of the community. We are part of you,” said Mayer.

You can find both stores online and get your shopping done at home.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.