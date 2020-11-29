Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 151,785 cases, 3,806 deaths reported by health dept.

The number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi continues to rise.
The number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi continues to rise.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 149,940.

The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 1,845 new cases and 27 new deaths Sunday.

So far, 3,806 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,287,816 as of November 21. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 121,637 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to remove car from under the 18-wheeler.
Three dead, three injured in 18-wheeler accident
The Meridian Police Department said a couple was involved in a domestic dispute that leads to...
Man dies after being hit by a car
Heavy rain will fall on Sunday.
More rain falls on Sunday, then extreme cold arrives
The shopping centers on Frontage Road had several customers waiting in line to grab that...
Locals share their Black Friday experience
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 149,940 cases, 3,779 deaths reported by health dept.

Latest News

Black Friday Recap
Black Friday Recap
Small Business Saturday
Small Business Saturday
The tropics are still active with two possible developments in the east.
There are two possible developments in the Atlantic.
Rain will creep in as early as 6 AM and stay all day.
East Mississippi and west Alabama will see rain most of the day tomorrow.