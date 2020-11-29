Holiday thieves breaks into family’s car

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local family is shaken up after thieves broke into their car and stole over a thousand dollars’ worth of valuables items.

Newscenter 11 caught up with the family, and they take us back to that awful scene.

It was a Tuesday night out with the family. Laughter and joy were being shared over dinner at Logan’s Restaurant in Meridian.

But when they walked out to their car after dinner, the family’s good time quickly turned into a crime scene.

“We stayed in for about an hour and came out at 8:23 pm. My oldest son noticed my inner lights were on. I just thought it was a glare. Turns out it was somebody that had burglarized our car,” said mother, Rebecca Stanwood.

To make matters worst, the family of 11, were in the process of moving. Most of their belongings were in the car.

“My nurse bag was taken. It was full of all my nurse material from stethoscopes, blood pressure cups, gloves masks, and a badge. My purse was stolen as well as my wallet. The only thing I had on me was one debit card that I took into Logan’s,” Stanwood.

One of the daughter’s wallet was stolen, a card that had $700 on it, and a handgun that was an early Christmas gift.

“That gun was an early Christmas present to myself. What they took of my mom’s right before the holidays takes a lot to get back. She worked so hard for it. It’s a lot,” said son, Christian Satcher.

The mother said she never thought that her family would be a victim of this type of crime.

“We always hear it on the news, but we never expect it to happen to us. It happens during the pandemic that we’re in. I didn’t think people would take so many chances to risk getting sick just to be out stealing from people,” said Stanwood

The family warns others to be vigilant when out during the holiday season. So they won’t be a victim of a senseless crime.

Rebecca Stanwood said they filed a police report Tuesday and have placed the case into the Meridian Police Department’s hands.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.