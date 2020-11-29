Advertisement

Jackson mother hosts toy drive in honor of son who died from cancer

Kentric Robinson
By Reggi Marion
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For Lauren Robinson, remembering her son Kentric comes easy.

“He was a good kid. Very bright.Very over his age I’ll put it like that,” said Robinson.

Missing him remains tough, especially during the holidays.

“Sometimes it feels a little strange, but I’ve gotten better over the just with acceptance. I think about him everyday so that won’t change.”

Kentric died in 2016 at eight years old from a rare form of lymphoma. He passed away one day after Jackson police made him an honorary police officer. His mom started the DJKW foundation. Kentric was a young DJ and loved to entertain.

“He was able to bring such joy to his family and his classmates. He loved to dance and he loved music,” said Charcy Robinson-Rogers.

Every year the foundation holds a toy drive in Robinson’s honor and recognize other children who are battling cancer.

Robinson said, “We want to definitely keep catering to those children, because those children are the ones that suffer the most. They don’t have the leisure of being around other people.”

The foundation donates the toys to Batson Children’s Hospital. The toy drive runs through December 21.

To donate, call Charcy Rogers at 601-540-6462 or Lauren Robinson at 769-232-0152.

