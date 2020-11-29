Advertisement

Mysterious monolith found in Utah desert has disappeared

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The mysterious metal sculpture that appeared in a desert canyon in Utah is now gone.

It’s unclear who removed it.

The monolith drew widespread interest since it was discovered Nov. 18 by officers from the Utah Department of Public Safety.

It also drew the attention of the state’s Bureau of Land Management, because installing it was illegal.

The bureau said it received reports of the monolith’s removal Friday.

Here is our official statement on the rumors surrounding the "#Monolith:" We have received credible reports that the...

Posted by Bureau of Land Management - Utah on Saturday, November 28, 2020

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to remove car from under the 18-wheeler.
Three dead, three injured in 18-wheeler accident
The Meridian Police Department said a couple was involved in a domestic dispute that leads to...
Man dies after being hit by a car
Heavy rain will fall on Sunday.
More rain falls on Sunday, then extreme cold arrives
The shopping centers on Frontage Road had several customers waiting in line to grab that...
Locals share their Black Friday experience
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 149,940 cases, 3,779 deaths reported by health dept.

Latest News

The number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi continues to rise.
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 151,785 cases, 3,806 deaths reported by health dept.
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton watches from the sideline in the second half of an...
AP source: NFL fines Saints $500,000, Patriots $350,000
A man is seen through the Olympic rings in front of the New National Stadium in Tokyo, Tuesday,...
Reports: Cost of Tokyo Olympics delay put at about $2 billion
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks during a news conference about the state's response to the...
Colorado governor tests positive for coronavirus