Advertisement

NBA says Kobe’s delayed Hall induction coming in May 2021

A Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant mural in Brooklyn, New York.
A Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant mural in Brooklyn, New York.(Source: AP/STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 9/25/20)
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett will finally enter the Basketball Hall of Fame in May 2021.

The NBA said Saturday that the delayed Hall of Fame weekend — it was to have taken place in Springfield, Massachusetts in August, before being pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic — will be held from May 13-15.

Bryant, Duncan and Garnett — with a combined 48 All-Star Game selections and 11 NBA championships between them — were the headliners of the class that was announced back in April. They all got into the Hall in their first year as finalists, as did WNBA great Tamika Catchings.

Others had to wait a bit longer for the Hall’s call: Two-time NBA champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich got in this year, as did longtime Baylor women’s coach Kim Mulkey, 1,000-game winner Barbara Stevens of Bentley and three-time Final Four coach Eddie Sutton.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, along with daughter Gianna and seven others. Sutton died May 23.

Also going in as part of this class is former FIBA Secretary General Patrick Baumann, who was chosen by the international committee. Baumann died in October 2018.

Most Read

A local family is shaken up after thieves broke into their car and stole over a thousand...
Holiday thieves breaks into family’s car
Emergency crews work to remove car from under the 18-wheeler.
Three dead, three injured in 18-wheeler accident
The Meridian Police Department said a couple was involved in a domestic dispute that leads to...
Man dies after being hit by a car
Workers at Petco in Meridian recommend taking certain precautions to ensure your pet doesn’t...
Safety tips to keep your pets warm
A mysterious monolith found in a desert canyon in Utah has been removed by an unknown party.
Mysterious silver monolith disappears from Utah desert

Latest News

Taysom Hill celebrates one of his two TD runs.
Hill leads Saints to 31-3 rout of QB-challenged Broncos
Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) carries the ball against Auburn during an NCAA college...
No. 1 Bama roll past No. 22 Auburn 42-13 minus Saban
Mississippi running back Jerrion Ealy (9) follows his blockers as he rushes for an 8-yard...
Corral, Ole Miss jump out early, beat Mississippi St. 31-24
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) looks for a receiver during the first half of an NFL...
No QBs in Denver, no home for SF as COVID-19 sows NFL chaos