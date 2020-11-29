There are two possible developments in the Atlantic.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Two possible developments in the Atlantic could have cyclone formation in the next 48 hours. One of these developments is east-southeast of Bermuda and is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This system has a 10% chance of cyclone formation in the next 48 hours. The other system is in the far eastern Atlantic and has a 20% chance of cyclone formation in the next 48 hours. It is currently a non-tropical low pressure system that could have subtropical characteristics over time.

