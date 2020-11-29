Advertisement

There are two possible developments in the Atlantic.

The tropics are still active with two possible developments in the east.
The tropics are still active with two possible developments in the east.(WTOK)
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Two possible developments in the Atlantic could have cyclone formation in the next 48 hours. One of these developments is east-southeast of Bermuda and is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This system has a 10% chance of cyclone formation in the next 48 hours. The other system is in the far eastern Atlantic and has a 20% chance of cyclone formation in the next 48 hours. It is currently a non-tropical low pressure system that could have subtropical characteristics over time.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to remove car from under the 18-wheeler.
Three dead, three injured in 18-wheeler accident
The Meridian Police Department said a couple was involved in a domestic dispute that leads to...
Man dies after being hit by a car
Heavy rain will fall on Sunday.
More rain falls on Sunday, then extreme cold arrives
The shopping centers on Frontage Road had several customers waiting in line to grab that...
Locals share their Black Friday experience
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 149,940 cases, 3,779 deaths reported by health dept.

Latest News

Rain will creep in as early as 6 AM and stay all day.
East Mississippi and west Alabama will see rain most of the day tomorrow.
Heavy rain will fall on Sunday.
More rain falls on Sunday, then extreme cold arrives
Weather - November 27, 2020
Weather - November 27, 2020
Weather - November 26, 2020
Weather - November 26, 2020