4 suspects sought in Meridian homicide

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police are now searching for a number of people connected to last week’s shooting that left one person dead.

Detectives say they have warrants for four suspects. All are wanted for capital murder.

Gregory Pruitt, 19, Jatarius Easley, 19, Derrickus Dean, 22, and Derricus Graham, 15, are all on the run and believed to be in Meridian. Dezjuan Moffite, 17, and Bondarrius Moffite, 15, have already been arrested and charged.

The shooting they’re accused of took place last Tuesday afternoon. Investigators say it started with drive-by shooting, then there was a retaliation and that’s when the victim was shot.

Police say that if anyone is helping the suspects hide, then you will be charged accordingly and given a significantly high bond. If you have information call Crimestoppers at 855-485-TIPS or Meridian police.

