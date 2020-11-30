Advertisement

Alabama adds 2,295 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Alabama reported Sunday there are 1,609 patients in the hospital being treated for the illness.
By WSFA Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/WTOK) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 2,295 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, including probable cases.

According to ADPH data, there have been 249,524 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the disease was first discovered here in mid-March.

The state reported Sunday there are 1,609 patients in the hospital being treated for the illness. A total of 24,670 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

Alabama’s death toll stands at 3,578.

There have been 161,946 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly.

Click here for county-by-county details.

Here is a snapshot of the numbers from a 4-county region of west Alabama:

CountyCasesDeaths# Tested
Choctaw427131937
Sumter586223392
Marengo1231247898
Pickens1257187484

According to ADPH, confirmed COVID-19 cases had SARS-CoV-2 detected using a molecular amplification test. Cases classified as probable cases either had SARS-CoV-2 detected using an antigen test, were known to be in close contact to a COVID-19 case or to be part of an exposed group, or COVID-19 was listed on their death certificate as an underlying cause. If someone meets probable criteria 1 or 2 but has a negative molecular amplification test they are not a case.

Click here to see Alabama’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.

Copyright 2020 WSFA/WTOK. All rights reserved.

