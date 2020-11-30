Carol A. Wells, 56, of Toxey (Ararat), Alabama, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020, at her residence. She was born November 27, 1964, in Pascagoula, Mississippi.

She is survived by her sister, Margaret Christine Dykes (Tom) of Toxey; niece, Paige Taylor (Roger); great niece, Tatum Smith (Fiance Ben Phillips); great nephews, Trey Taylor and Zach Taylor; and many other family members.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie and Margaret Miller Wells.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Lung Cancer Society.

