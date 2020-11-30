Advertisement

Carol A. Wells

Carol A. Wells
By Letisha Young
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Carol A. Wells, 56, of Toxey (Ararat), Alabama, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020, at her residence. She was born November 27, 1964, in Pascagoula, Mississippi.

She is survived by her sister, Margaret Christine Dykes (Tom) of Toxey; niece, Paige Taylor (Roger); great niece, Tatum Smith (Fiance Ben Phillips); great nephews, Trey Taylor and Zach Taylor; and many other family members.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie and Margaret Miller Wells.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Lung Cancer Society.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

Bumpers Funeral Home

302 Vanity Fair Avenue

P.O. Box 705

Butler, Alabama 36904

PHONE: 205-45-2515

FAX: 205-459-4850

bumpersfuneralhome@tds.net

Bumpers Funeral Home

Most Read

A local family is shaken up after thieves broke into their car and stole over a thousand...
Holiday thieves breaks into family’s car
Derrickus Dean, 22, Gregory Pruitt, 19, Derricus Graham, 15, Jatarius Easley, 19,
4 suspects sought in Meridian homicide
Emergency crews work to remove car from under the 18-wheeler.
Three dead, three injured in 18-wheeler accident
The Meridian Police Department said a couple was involved in a domestic dispute that leads to...
Man dies after being hit by a car
Workers at Petco in Meridian recommend taking certain precautions to ensure your pet doesn’t...
Safety tips to keep your pets warm

Latest News

Infant Dominic Overstreet
Mr. Ralph Hood
Mr. Fred Wiley Jr.
Mrs. Lillie Alford
Johnathan E. Rodgers