COVID-19 in Mississippi: 153,270 cases, 3,807 deaths reported by health dept.

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 1,485 new cases, 1 new death and 199 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday. (Source: AP)(WTOK)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 153,270. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 1,485 new cases, 1 new death and 199 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday.

So far, 3,807 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,366,833 as of November 28. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 121,637 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here is a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke930539327
Kemper44718419
Lauderdale357514732379
Neshoba224111815643
Newton1080294410
Wayne1206235910

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

