COVID-19 in Mississippi: 153,270 cases, 3,807 deaths reported by health dept.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 153,270. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 1,485 new cases, 1 new death and 199 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday.

So far, 3,807 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,366,833 as of November 28. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 121,637 people have recovered from the virus.

Here is a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 930 53 93 27 Kemper 447 18 41 9 Lauderdale 3575 147 323 79 Neshoba 2241 118 156 43 Newton 1080 29 44 10 Wayne 1206 23 59 10

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

