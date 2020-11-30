Advertisement

Crimenet 11_27_20

By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to find Carlos Trell Houston.

Houston is a 33-year-old black male who stands approximately 5′ 6″ in height, weighing 175 pounds.

He is wanted on a warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with trafficking in illegal drugs.

If you know where Houston can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

