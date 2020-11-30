Crimenet 11_30_20

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Roemero A. Thompson.

Thompson is a 28-year-old black male who stands approximately 6 feet in height, weighing 155 pounds.

He is wanted on a warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with felony DUI.

If you know where Thompson can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

