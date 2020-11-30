Born November 12, 1946

Passed November 25, 2020

Dr Ervin L “Chip” Wood (74) passed away suddenly at his home in Livingston, AL, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. The family will hold a socially distanced memorial service at First Presbyterian Church in Livingston for the immediate family and active church members on Sunday, November 29th, 2020, at 2:00 P.M.

He was the son of Ervin Lester and Juanita Watson Wood. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his beloved wife Velinda Smith Wood, his son Jason and wife Lindy Wood, of Freeport, FL., and his son Jonathan and wife Jess Wood of Livingston, AL. He is also survived by his sister Barbara Ausburn, and nephew Rob and wife Jennifer Cummings and their children of Moultrie, GA and his sisters in law Hilda Smith Thomas and husband Dr. William Thomas of Troy, AL, and Peggy Grady Smith of Dothan, AL, along with numerous nieces, nephews and their children. He has 6 cherished grandchildren Paxton (18), Kenlee (15), Brinkli (13), Weston (10), Preston (9), and Piper (7) Wood.

Chip grew up on a family farm near Moultrie, GA. He often enjoyed talking about his childhood and raising a wide array of interesting crops such as watermelons, turnip greens and tobacco in the rich south GA soil. There are numerous old photos in the family’s home of him as a young man helping around the farm. He played football at Moultrie High School where his team competed for the 3A state championship in 1964. He graduated high school in 1965, having developed a love of teamwork, education and comradery that would shape his collegiate and professional career. He attended Valdosta State University earning a Bachelor of Arts in 1969 and a Master of Education in 1971. He served as the SGA Vice President in 1971 and found his true calling in higher education. He also earned a Doctorate of Education from The University of Alabama in 1987.

He began his 48 year professional career at Moultrie Technical College in late 1971. He worked at Troy University from the mid-seventies until 1980 as the Dean of Enrollment Services. He met the love of his life, Velinda Smith, and married during this time. He also served in the Alabama Air National Guard while in Troy. As a young, and ambitious educational administrator he was hired in 1980 at Livingston University. He was at Livingston, now the University of West Alabama, in various roles in student affairs, including sixteen years as the Vice President of Student Affairs. Chip was the ultimate professional and was highly regarded around the state and region. He was very organized, caring and articulate being called on to speak at high school graduations across the state. As a campus leader he displayed a calm, caring and compassionate demeanor and was respected by many faculty, staff and students alike. These professional traits carried over into his personal relationships with his wife, children and grandchildren.

After retiring from UWA in 2000, he continued his work in education as executive director for the Alabama Counseling Association until 2018 where he made dear friends and positively impacted the many high school, college, and professional counselors in the state. After his career, he continued to guide and assist his son’s in various businesses and farming ventures, right up until the morning he passed away.

Along, with a long and successful career in education, Chip was a faithful believer and active member in the Presbyterian Church. He served as deacon and elder at First Presbyterian Church in Troy, AL. He continued to serve passionately for 40 years as an elder of First Presbyterian Church in Livingston, AL until his death. He used his education and administration background to assist the congregation organizing and leading multiple pastoral search committees. He was often asked to speak at church meetings and strived to be positive, inspiring, and articulate.

He stayed true to his farming roots through many years of maintaining beautiful gardens and flowers at his home. He constructed a “old time” tin roof over his patio to mimic the tin roof of his original family home in Georgia. He enjoyed sitting there during rain showers at night as it took him back to his childhood. His love of sports continued throughout his life, as he supported UWA athletics, and was a season ticket holder for University of Alabama football and baseball. He especially enjoyed attending his son’s high school sporting events and later his grandchildren as they competed.

Our family would like to express our deepest gratitude to the many family and friends that have reached out during this difficult time. We give special thanks to the wonderful family at First Presbyterian Church. It has been an integral part of our life and gives us strength and hope for the future. We rest easier knowing that Chip is with our Lord Jesus Christ.

The family suggests that memorials be made to Westonwood Ranch in Freeport, FL, a non- profit organization providing therapeutic programs for individuals affected by Autism and other developmental disabilities. The charitable organization was formed in 2017 in honor of Chip’s grandson, Weston Wood who is affected by Autism. A reception for the celebration of his life and friendships will be held in Livingston, AL at a later date.

Westonwood Ranch, Inc.

4390 State Highway 20 West

Freeport, FL 32439

www.westonwood.org

