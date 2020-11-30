Fire safety experts share space heater safety tips

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Cold weather means many will start cranking up the heat, and the Meridian Fire Department would like to encourage residents to practice space heater safety.

Fire Prevention Specialist Rachel Foy gives us a few tips to stay safe and warm this winter.

Using an extension cord could provide too much energy on the cord, increasing the chance of a fire starting.

Keep anything that can burn at least 3 ft. away from heating equipment, like the furnace or fireplace.

Never use an oven to heat your home.

Portable space heaters should be turned off every time you leave the room and before going to bed.

“You should only use them in the room that you’re in. you should not use them overnight. I know it gets cold at night, but when you are in bedload up with blankets. If you have to use multiple blankets, then do that. It is a safety precaution tonight to have that heater running all night long. We do get more colds when it starts to get cold from space heaters. Fire does happen from space heaters. Use them in the room that you are in,” said Fire Prevention Specialist, Rachel Foy.

Remembering simple heating safety tips can prevent a disaster from occurring at home.

