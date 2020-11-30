Advertisement

Inmate dies in prison hospital

Troy Mark Guidroz died at a Mississippi prison hospital after a long hospitalization.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Mississippi State Penitentiary inmate serving 20 years for sexual battery has died in the prison hospital.

Troy Mark Guidroz, 75, died Nov. 25, 2020. Notification of his death was pending family contact, which was confirmed Monday.

Guidroz had been hospitalized since June. An autopsy will determine his cause and manner of death.

Guidroz pleaded guilty in Pike County and received a 30-year sentence May 26, 2010, with 20 years to serve and 10 years suspended.

