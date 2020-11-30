Advertisement

Kemper County Arrest Report November 30, 2020

(WTOK)
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Brian Willingham, 11-28-2020 Careless Driving.jpg
Brian Willingham, 11-28-2020 Careless Driving.jpg
Charles Madison, 11-10-2020 Domestic Violence-Simple Assault.jpg
Charles Madison, 11-10-2020 Domestic Violence-Simple Assault.jpg
Janice Thompson, 11-14-2020 Disturbance of the Family.jpg
Janice Thompson, 11-14-2020 Disturbance of the Family.jpg
Jermaine Brinker, 11-13-2020 Felon in Possession of a Firearm; No Proof of Insurance; No Driver...
Jermaine Brinker, 11-13-2020 Felon in Possession of a Firearm; No Proof of Insurance; No Driver License; Leaving the Scene of an Accident; Posses.jpg
Kelvin Harris, 11-10-2020 Careless Driving; Seatbelt Violation; No Proof of Insurance.jpg
Kelvin Harris, 11-10-2020 Careless Driving; Seatbelt Violation; No Proof of Insurance.jpg
Larry Smith, 11-23-2020 Bench Warrant.jpg
Larry Smith, 11-23-2020 Bench Warrant.jpg
Montrell Stemley, 11-25-2020 Hold for Other Agency.jpg
Montrell Stemley, 11-25-2020 Hold for Other Agency.jpg
Nico Beals, 11-21-2020 Disturbance of the Family.jpg
Nico Beals, 11-21-2020 Disturbance of the Family.jpg
Terrance Wilkins. 11-25-2020 Domestic Violence-Simple Assault.jpg
Terrance Wilkins. 11-25-2020 Domestic Violence-Simple Assault.jpg
Tylan Bell, 11-12-2020 Simple Assault.jpg
Tylan Bell, 11-12-2020 Simple Assault.jpg
Tysha Hopson, 11-11-2020 Simple Assault.jpg
Tysha Hopson, 11-11-2020 Simple Assault.jpg

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local family is shaken up after thieves broke into their car and stole over a thousand...
Holiday thieves breaks into family’s car
Derrickus Dean, 22, Gregory Pruitt, 19, Derricus Graham, 15, Jatarius Easley, 19,
4 suspects sought in Meridian homicide
Emergency crews work to remove car from under the 18-wheeler.
Three dead, three injured in 18-wheeler accident
The Meridian Police Department said a couple was involved in a domestic dispute that leads to...
Man dies after being hit by a car
Workers at Petco in Meridian recommend taking certain precautions to ensure your pet doesn’t...
Safety tips to keep your pets warm

Latest News

Derrickus Dean, 22, Gregory Pruitt, 19, Derricus Graham, 15, Jatarius Easley, 19,
4 suspects sought in Meridian homicide
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 25, 2020
Shooting at Davis Court Apartments.
Investigation continues in Meridian shooting
Shooting happened at the Carousel Place Apartments (Source: WTOK)
Meridian Police investigate shooting