Meridian Christmas Tree lighting ceremony takes place Tuesday

The annual tradition also gives shoppers a chance to support downtown businesses
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The city of Meridian has a couple of annual Christmas events planned for this week and they will go as planned despite some limitations due to COVID-19.

The annual lighting of the Christmas Tree ceremony will take place Tuesday at 5:00 at City Hall Lawn with live entertainment and holiday music planned. The vent also gives the chance for shoppers to come to downtown a little early and help support local businesses.

”We encourage people to shop downtown and to enjoy our restaurants,” said Laura Carmichael, Community Development Director for Meridian. “I’ve noticed that a lot of our businesses locally started putting the decorations up. The storefronts look beautiful. We want to keep encouraging everyone to get in that holiday spirit so we can have just a special time of the year in downtown Meridian and the entire city.”

Meridian’s annual Christmas parade is slated for this Saturday, December 5th in downtown.

