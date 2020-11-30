Advertisement

MHSAA football state championships set

MHSAA football state championship trophies
MHSAA football state championship trophies(Keith Warren/MHSAA)
By Ellie French
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Matchups for the 2020 Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) football state championships are set.

Two area teams in Noxubee County and Louisville will have the opportunity to try and bring home hardware during Friday and Saturday’s games.

Here is a full list of matchups for classes 1A-6A in order of date and time:

Class 3A

Noxubee County vs. Magee (Friday, 12/4 - 11:00 am)

Class 1A

Biggersville vs. Lumberton (Friday, 12/4 - 3:00 pm)

Class 6A

Oxford vs. Oak Grove (Friday, 12/4 - 7:00 pm)

Class 4A

Louisville vs. Poplarville (Saturday, 12/5 - 11:00 am)

Class 2A

Taylorsville vs. Calhoun City (Saturday, 12/5 - 3:00 pm)

Class 5A

West Point vs. West Jones (Saturday, 12/5 - 7:00 pm)

All games will be played at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson. North teams will be the home teams and they will be on the sideline closest to the press box.

Veterans Memorial Stadium has a capacity of 60,000. Under Gov. Tate Reeves’ executive order, ticket sales will be limited to 50% capacity for outdoor venues.

