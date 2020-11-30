MHP: 6 deaths on state, federal highways during long holiday weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol issued 5,922 citations during the long thanksgiving holiday weekend, including 115 DUI arrests, 371 seatbelt citations and 53 child restraint citations.

MHP investigated 246 motor vehicle crashes, which included 52 injuries and 6 fatalities on state and federal highways and interstates. The agency reported heavy traffic and expects an increase for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

Three people died Friday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 20 in Lauderdale County. The MHP said a 2019 Nissan driven by Terryina S. Donald, 37, of Avondale, La., attempted to merge into the eastbound lane from the shoulder of I-20. A Volvo tractor-trailer driven by Mohammad A. Laith, 48, of Tampa, Fla., was traveling eastbound on I-20 and collided with the rear of the Nissan passenger vehicle. After impact, both vehicles came to rest in the median of I-20. Terryina Donald, Miraquel Donald, age 4, and Jaynell Fultz, 29, of Las Vegas, Nev., died in the crash.

Another crash Friday on U.S. 98 in Marion County involved a pedestrian. Troopers say a 2005 Dodge Caravan driven by Dimple O. Rushing, 62, of Magnolia, Miss., was traveling eastbound on 98. Anthony F. Barnes Sr., 55, of Columbia, Miss., was walking in the eastbound lane of the highway when he was hit and died from from the impact.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash on I-10 Friday in Hancock County. A 2008 Nissan Titan driven by Rondelle A. Celestine, 37, of Laplace, La., was traveling westbound on I-10. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with tree. Celestine died from the impact.

A 2005 Ford Explorer driven by Brandon R. Tatum, 33, of Mount Olive, Miss., was traveling northbound on U.S. 49 in Covington County Saturday when his 2005 Ford Explorer left the road, crashed into a ditch and Tatum was ejected. Tatum was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

All crashes are currently under investigation by MHP.

The spreadsheet below has totals listed by troop district.

