MSU-Meridian announces in-person graduation

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - MSU-Meridian will host an in-person fall commencement ceremony for graduates December 1st at the MSU Riley Center at 11 a.m. MSU made significant changes to the ceremony with COVID-19 cases continuing to rise.

All attendees must wear face coverings during the entire event. Sanitizing stations will be available. And special seating and distance protocols will be in place. University officials say they want the ceremony to be safe for everyone.

“We’re doing all of the things recommended by the CDC and by state health officials to ensure that it is safe,” Associate Vice President and Head of Campus, Dr. Terry Dale Cruse said. “But that we can also celebrate these outstanding accomplishments of our graduates.”

All attendees will enter through the Grand Lobby Entrance of the MSU Riley Center and will assigned seats before proceeding to the theatre. Graduates are required to arrive at 9:30 a.m. and guests no earlier than 10 a.m.

Everyone must leave the Riley Center immediately once the ceremony concludes. Ushers will be available to direct everyone to the nearest exit.

Both Spring and Fall Class of 2020 graduates were invited to participate in the ceremony.

The graduation ceremony will be streamed on the MSU website and on Facebook.

