Graveside services for Patsy Eloise Barnhurst, will be Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 12:00, at Rawson Cemetery in Russell, MS. Ms. Barnhurst, 77, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Anderson’s Hospital. Stephens Funeral Home has been entrusted with her care.

Ms. Barnhurst was loved by everyone who knew her. She enjoyed doing puzzles and playing dominoes with her sisters. She especially loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren and giving them rides on her wheelchair.

She is survived by her daughter Denita Heim (John); her stepdaughter Linda Draken; her siblings Ann Whitehead, Marilyn Hamby, Carolyn Boykin and Leo Harper; 5 grandchildren Sabrina Heim, Johnny Heim, Stacy Hessey, Dallas Heim and Dustin Heim along with 17 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Alonzo and Beulah Harper; husband Melvin Barnhurst; stepchildren Lana Bagby, Dennis Barnhurst, Kelly Barnhurst and Ronnie Barnhurst; 3 brothers Harold Harper, Walton Harper and Mack Harper as well as 5 sisters Opal Hurst, Mardell Harper, Margie Moak, Juanita McGarth and Peggy Mathis.

