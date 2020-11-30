Advertisement

Preparing your vehicle for winter weather

By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Auto mechanics say it’s crucial to make sure your vehicle is equipped with what it needs to make it through the winter. Local experts share what you may want to check as temperatures drop.

“As the temperature gets cooler in our area, the tire pressure is going to change in an automobile tire. Rule of thumb is for every ten degrees cooler than it’s normally been, you’ll lose anywhere from a pound to two pounds of air pressure,” said Eddy Chaney of Ed Chaney Tire Pros.

Chaney said driving on low air could cause tire damage or even an accident.

Brandon McElroy of McElroy Auto Center also encourages drivers to check for antifreeze.

“As temperatures drop, water will freeze and the cooling system on these vehicles, no matter what it is, has water in it and it will freeze,” said McElroy. “Antifreeze prevents that from happening.”

Mechanics say drivers can look for a sticker placed near the driver’s side car door that lists recommended tire pressures.

A sticker is also usually placed on the car battery that shows the installation date. McElroy says a battery usually needs changing as it approaches five years of use.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local family is shaken up after thieves broke into their car and stole over a thousand...
Holiday thieves breaks into family’s car
Derrickus Dean, 22, Gregory Pruitt, 19, Derricus Graham, 15, Jatarius Easley, 19,
4 suspects sought in Meridian homicide
Emergency crews work to remove car from under the 18-wheeler.
Three dead, three injured in 18-wheeler accident
The Meridian Police Department said a couple was involved in a domestic dispute that leads to...
Man dies after being hit by a car
Workers at Petco in Meridian recommend taking certain precautions to ensure your pet doesn’t...
Safety tips to keep your pets warm

Latest News

Meridian Christmas Tree lighting ceremony takes place Tuesday
Meridian Christmas Tree lighting ceremony takes place Tuesday
Protecting plants in cold weather
Protecting plants in cold weather
Fire safety experts share space heater safety tips
Fire safety experts share space heater safety tips
Preparing your vehicle for winter weather
Preparing your vehicle for winter weather
Warming shelters needed for cold weather
Warming shelters needed for cold weather