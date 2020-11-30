Preparing your vehicle for winter weather

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Auto mechanics say it’s crucial to make sure your vehicle is equipped with what it needs to make it through the winter. Local experts share what you may want to check as temperatures drop.

“As the temperature gets cooler in our area, the tire pressure is going to change in an automobile tire. Rule of thumb is for every ten degrees cooler than it’s normally been, you’ll lose anywhere from a pound to two pounds of air pressure,” said Eddy Chaney of Ed Chaney Tire Pros.

Chaney said driving on low air could cause tire damage or even an accident.

Brandon McElroy of McElroy Auto Center also encourages drivers to check for antifreeze.

“As temperatures drop, water will freeze and the cooling system on these vehicles, no matter what it is, has water in it and it will freeze,” said McElroy. “Antifreeze prevents that from happening.”

Mechanics say drivers can look for a sticker placed near the driver’s side car door that lists recommended tire pressures.

A sticker is also usually placed on the car battery that shows the installation date. McElroy says a battery usually needs changing as it approaches five years of use.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.