Safety tips to keep your pets warm

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Pet owners are being reminded to make sure their furry friends stay warm, with freezing temperatures expected for this week.

Workers at Petco in Meridian recommend taking certain precautions to ensure your pet doesn’t suffer from cold temperatures.

They advise pet owners to put dog shoes and clothing on their pets when going outside in the cold.

We spoke with a pet owner about how she tends to keep her pet safe and warm.

“Make sure that you trim off the hair between the pads of their paw. It collects rain, sleet, snow, and mud. It can track in your house and keep their paws colder,” pet owner, Melissa Salter.

“For hot weather, you don’t want to leave your dog in the car when it’s cold. When temperatures start dropping, you want to bring your dog inside. If that’s not possible, make sure you get them sheltered. Get them a dog house with bedding,” said Melissa Hughes.

Petco professional dog trainer Melissa Hughes also said to keep your pet inside as much as possible.

