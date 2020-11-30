Sideline View by Dale McKee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A couple of weeks ago in a high school eight-man football game in Iowa, Remsen St. Mary edged Montezuma, 108-94. Based on that score, a lot of Egg Bowl fans thought that this year’s 93rd Egg Bowl and 117thrival game could be an equally high scoring affair. It was not to be, but don’t blame the quarterbacks. They each lived up to their hype as they put up 99 passes and produced 1,029 yards of total offense. Penalties and player mistakes halted several scoring opportunities for both sides, but explosive plays ruled the afternoon play. The Bulldogs (2-6) broke eight plays of 20-plus yards in the passing game while Ole Miss had three explosive pass plays of over 45 yards in the opening half and had over six plays that were 15-yard or more gains. The Rebels’ Matt Corral averaged 15 yards while the lead Bulldog Will Rogers averaged 9 yards per pass completion. The Ole Miss win was not without some anxious moments for the fast starting Rebels (4-4) who held off a late Mississippi State rally to finally prevail, 31-24. The three-headed Rebel monster of Corral, Jerrion Ealy and Elijah Moore led the Ole Miss offense. Corral passed for 385 yards and two scores. Ealy ran for 93 yards and scored the winning TD on a bulldozer of a run while the record setting Moore caught a dozen passes for 139 yards to erase his painful memories of last year’s 21-20 Egg Bowl. The two-headed monster of Rogers and Jaden Walley led State. Rogers threw for 440 yards and three touchdowns as he kept his team within striking distance up until the final play of the game. Walley had nine catches for 176 yards on the day. The biggest play of the day was an MSU fumble inches from the Rebels’ goal line after a pass completion that Ole Miss returned 84 yards and that resulted in a 1-yard TD run.

Taking a Break

Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss with their third straight win are now in fourth place in the SEC Western Division. Mike Leach and his Dogs will host Auburn on December 12 - and maybe Missouri the following week. Ole Miss might still have games left against Texas A&M and LSU. Those dates have not been set in stone. USM (2-7) will not play at UTEP this Friday and did not play at UAB last Friday. The Golden Eagles are slated to host Florida Atlantic on Thursday, December 10, at 5:30 p.m.

State Football Championships

The MHSAA State Championships will be played in Jackson at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday and Saturday. Games will kick off at 11 a.m. and 3 and 7 p.m. on both days.

The Mississippi JUCO State Championship game will be played Saturday night at 7 p.m. when Gulf Coast (5-0) hosts Northwest (5-0).

Same-Same

For the first time in their lifetime A.J. and C.J. Moore of Bassfield and Ole Miss fame squared off against each other on Thanksgiving Day. A.J. plays defensive back for the Houston Texans while C.J. is playing defensive back for the Detroit Lions. A.J. must have gotten the win since he is the oldest of the identical twins by a minute.

Basketball

The MSU basketball team dropped both games in the Cancun Classic to Clemson and Liberty. The Ole Miss basketball team cancelled their own Justin Reed Tournament and will now hopefully open their season on December 12. USM opened their season in Jacksonville, a 66-51 loss. The Eagles host William Carey Wednesday night.

Golf Notes

Mississippi native Andy Olgetree will make his pro debut this week in the Mayakoba (Mexico) PGA Tour event.

Pro golfer Phil Mickelson will donate his $500,000 prize money from the The Match: Champions for Change to Jackson State University. “Lefty” and Charles Barkley easily defeated the team of Peyton Manning and Stephen Curry.

Dale is a Waynesboro native who has been writing sports in Mississippi since 1973.

