Toython 2020

WTOK's 2020 Toython is underway.
WTOK's 2020 Toython is underway.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK’s annual Toython is now underway and will be a little different this year. But we still need your help this Christmas to make it a success.

Santa and his elves are setting up shop at the WTOK studio this year. The toys will go to less fortunate children in the region.

We ask people who want to help to bring new, unwrapped toys to the TV station front entrance at 815 23rd Avenue in downtown Meridian during regular business hours, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for contactless drop-off. The deadline is Dec. 10 at 5 p.m.

Our goal is to fill Santa’s workshop with new toys for local girls and boys. The United Way of East Mississippi will coordinate distribution of the toys.

