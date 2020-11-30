Warming shelters needed for cold weather

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As temperatures drop, more people are looking for shelters and warming stations in Meridian. But how many, if any, are available to keep people warm throughout the night?

The city of Meridian does not have designated warming stations for the cold weather that we are witnessing. Other than what they provide on a regular basis, the Salvation Army is stepping up to find ways to keep people warm during the day. But if the city were to provide a place, it would strain an already-tight budget.

Meridian’s Director of Public Safety, Doug Stephens, says if the weather were much colder, the city would put a warming station in place. However, as of right now Stephens says it’s not in the city’s budget.

“There has been no discussion of a long-term plan to have a warming station that is manned 24-hours, seven days a week,” Stephens said.

The Salvation Army is working hard to help the city. Robb says there’s only so much they can do with limited workers. “Especially on some of the more bitter days, we will do that. But right now, our staff is stretched to its limit.”

Of the 26 beds available at the Salvation Army’s shelter for men, only 8 are currently occupied. Lieutenant Robb says CDC requirements are enforced and hot meals and gloves will be handed out.

The Salvation Army encourages people to donate and volunteer to better serve the city.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.