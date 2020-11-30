We will stay cool all day with strong wind gust coming through.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Yesterday we had rain all day long and we will be clear today, but breezy conditions will keep us cool all day on top of temperatures only reaching the lower 40′s. Temperatures will continue to drop and by Tuesday and Wednesday morning we could have a hard freeze which means temperatures will be below 27 degrees for an extended amount of time. These colder conditions will be sticking around all week so if you haven’t already, you need to bring your plants and pets inside.

Currently over downtown Meridian we are seeing cloudy skies, but these will be clearing through the day. Temperatures are in the lower 40′s now and they will stay that way for the rest of the day.

We are starting to see this Arctic air moving into the Southeast and we aren’t done cooling yet. Tuesday we will have temperatures in the lower 30′s when you are walking out the door and we will only be warming into the lower 50′s. The same goes for Wednesday as we are at the freezing mark in the morning but reach the lower 50′s again in the afternoon.

As it gets colder and you pull out the heaters, it is important to remember heater safety. Make sure your heater is at least three feet away from other objects to prevent fires, don’t leave your heater unattended, and don’t plug your heater into an electrical strip; it should be directly in the wall outlet. We will stay cold all week as we range from the mid 20′s to lower 30′s in the morning, and only warm up into the mid to lower 50′s in the afternoon.

If you haven’t gotten out your winter coast yet, it is time to do so. It is also important to wear layers so you can stay warm while outside, but once at work or school you can take these layers off to stay comfortable all day. We are in the lower 40′s right now and we will stay that for the rest of the morning as you head to work, and we could still be seeing a left-over shower from yesterday moving through, but this will be a quick pop-up shower.

The rest of the day will be breezy and cool, but the cold conditions really move in by Tuesday and Wednesday and stick around in east Mississippi and west Alabama. Once Thursday rolls around we will be in the lower to mid 50′s in the afternoon, but the chance of scattered showers returns. By the weekend we will be sunny again, but we will stay in the mid to upper 50′s.

